One-third of the syndicated "OUTKICK 360" has exited the show with the departure of PAUL KUHARSKY, who announced that he is leaving the show in a tweet last week. JONATHAN HUTTON and CHAD WITHROW continue with the NASHVILLE-based sports show, part of CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICK platform and syndicated through SKYVIEW NETWORKS. KUHRSKY said he will be concentrating on his own website "with a bigger podcast presence."

HUTTON, WITHROW, and KUHARSKY left "MIDDAY 180" on CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE to join TRAVIS' operation in 2021.

I’ve decided to leave OutKick 360.



Bigger focus on https://t.co/WpzhO2e9uH coming, with a bigger podcast presence.



Grateful for the opportunity and the friends I made. Love Hutton and Withrow. Looking forward to the next challenges. Stay tuned. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 15, 2022

