West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

The news that former President TRUMP @realDonaldTrump has been granted access to his TWITTER account by new Chief Twit ELON MUSK wasn’t the only eyebrow raiser this past weekend.

Among others who’d been banned, removed, or otherwise blocked from posting due to content violations was KANYE WEST, now known as YE, and his TWITTER account has been once again activated.

You’ll recall YE was shown the door following a very angry and vile anti-Semitic rant after about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” back in OCTOBER, (NET NEWS 10/10).

That led to YE being dropped by CAA (NET NEWS 10/25) and ADIDAS and GAP dissolving partnerships (NET NEWS 10/25) https://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/222650/adidas-announces-that-it-will-end-association-with?ref=search as well as FOOTLOCKER and BALENCIAGA following suit (NET NEWS 10/27)

YE’s first and only post so far was a very tentative one:

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

He later tweeted:

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

That drew some anger from the TWITTERVERSE from those thinking he was making a mockery of the word "shalom."

« see more Net News