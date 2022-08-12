McKay

Veteran programmer STEVE MCKAY has landed – back in his native NEW JERSEY.

In a post on FACEBOOK, MCKAY announced that he's joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA for multiple roles in the GARDEN STATE. He’s the new Brand Mgr. for both AC WOBM/MONMOUTH-OCEAN and AC WFPG (LITE 96.9)/ATLANTIC CITY, as well as the Asst. Dir./Content/ATLANTIC CITY. He’ll also be hosting afternoons on WFPG in the near future.

He was most recently with CUMULUS/COLUMBIA, SC until this past AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/12). His career has included successful runs at WPTE/NORFOLK and WBHT/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON among others.

TOWNSQUARE's six-station ATLANTIC CITY cluster also includes Country WPUR (CAT COUNTRY 107.3), Classic Rock WENJ and others.

