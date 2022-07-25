Alaina (Photo: Katie Kauss)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist LAUREN ALAINA, who announced during her GRAND OLE OPRY appearance on SATURDAY night (11/19) that she got engaged to CAMERON “CAM” ARNOLD the day before. She shared on social media afterwards, “My best friend asked me to marry him and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, GRAND OLE OPRY. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. CAMERON SCOTT ARNOLD.”

PEOPLE.com reports that ARNOLD is a partner in a NASHVILLE-based insurance firm. ALAINA told PEOPLE, ”This is the first time I'm showing CAMERON to the world. He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life. He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal, everyday life that I didn't have before him. We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started."

« see more Net News