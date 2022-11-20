A Team Effort

AUDACY has partnered with PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated “THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW” for their annual TURKEY GIVE which will provide THANKSGIVING meals to over 800 families in need.

Participating stations will include Urban WFBC-HD2-W242BX-W283CG-W299K (96.3/104.5/107.7 THE BLOCK)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC, R&B WQMG (97.1 QMG)/GREENSBORO, NC, R&B WVKL (95.7 R&B)/NORFOLK, VA, and Urban WBTJ (106.5 THE BEAT)/RICHMOND, VA.

AUDACY RVP DOUG ABERNETHY said, “We’re delighted to once again leverage the unique connection we have with our local communities to spread some good this holiday season. We’re proud to continue lending our reach throughout the CAROLINAS and VIRGINIA to help those in need.”

HARVEY added, “It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us at ‘THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW’ to help those in need. Happy THANKSGIVING and God bless you all this holiday season.”

Distribution Details:

WFBC-HD2/GREENVILLE, SC

Station partners with HEALTHY BLUE SOUTH CAROLINA and BUTTERBALL to distribute 300 turkeys to families in need across the Upstate distributed on a first come, first serve basis at the following:

NOVEMBER 21st -CHERRYDALE ELEMENTARY in GREENVILLE, SC

NOVEMBER 22nd -REGENESIS HEALTH CARE SERVICES in SPARTANBURG, SC

Additional sponsors include BENSON KIA, SPARTANBURG

WQMG/GREENSBORO, NC

The station will partner with HEALTHY BLUE and CHILDREN AND FAMILIES FIRST to distribute turkeys to more than 70 families in the TRIAD. Turkeys to be distributed on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 22nd AT CHILDREN AND FAMILIES FIRST in GREENSBORO, NC. Distribution in the form of WALMART gift cards to charities that can be used to purchase turkeys or other meal items

WVKL/NORFOLK, VA

Turkeys will be donated to various non-profit organizations to feed more than 70 families in the HAMPTON ROADS community. Listeners were encouraged to nominate a local non-profit on the station website to receive up to six turkeys to help families in need. Distribution in the form of WALMART gift cards to charities that can be used to purchase turkeys or other meal items

WBTJ/RICHMOND, VA

Turkeys will be donated to various non-profit organizations to feed more than 70 families in the RICHMOND community. Listeners were encouraged to nominate a local non-profit on the station website to receive up to six turkeys to help families in need. Distribution in the form of WALMART gift cards to charities that can be used to purchase turkeys or other meal items

“The annual nationwide STEVE HARVEY GIVE has donated close to 110,000 turkeys since its inaugural in 2009.

