Providing Over 730k Meals Locally

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Rock WNOR (FM99) and Classic Rock WAFX (106.9 THE FOX)/NORFOLK, celebrates the 26th Annual MAYFLOWER MARATHON food drive which raised enough donations to feed over 730k meals locally. The drive took place simultaneously at four locations from 5:30a on FRIDAY (11/18), until 3p on SUNDAY (11/20).

All food and monetary donations collected at VIRGINIA BEACH and SUFFOLK went to the FOODBANK OF SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA and the EASTERN SHORE. All donations made at the HAMPTON and TABB locations went to the VIRGINIA PENINSULA FOODBANK.

WNOR & WAFX Pres./GM WAYNE LELAND said, The shelves at the Foodbank are overflowing with much needed donations thanks to the support of our generous listeners and client partners. The FM99 and 106.9 The Fox 26th Annual MAYFLOWER MARATHON will create more than 730,000 meals! Thanks to the foodbanks and everyone who made a donation for helping to feed HAMPTON ROADS."

Pres. and CEO/FOODBANK OF SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE EASTERN SHORE CHRISTOPHER TAN said, "We are beyond grateful to FM99 and 106.9 THE FOX for all they do to make this event possible. This is such an impactful time for people struggling with food insecurity. And by the response, it’s clear that there are a great many compassionate folks out there who sense that need. They can feel good about their donations knowing that all the food collected will be on their neighbors’ tables by THANKSGIVING.”

CEO/VIRGINIA PENINSULA FOODBANK KAREN JOYNER added, “We and our Peninsula community are grateful for the generosity exhibited over the past three days. The food and monetary donations collected will go far in replenishing our shelves for this holiday season. We never fulfill our mission alone. Neighbors helping neighbors is what the MAYFLOWER MARATHON is all about. We appreciate and value our community partners who share in our vision for a hunger-free and properly nourished community.”

