Iger (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY is reporting a shocking shakeup at DISNEY as BOB IGER returns as CEO, replacing BON CHAPEK. It's reported the comapny has been in termoil since IGER stepped down in FEBRUARY of 2020. DISNEY's Board of Directors confirmed the news to VARIETY late SUNDAY (11/20).

DISNEY's Board of Directors Chairman SUSAN ARNOLD said in a statment, “We thank BOB CHAPEK for his service to DISNEY over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. The Board has concluded that as DISNEY embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, BOB IGER is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

The transition comes on the heels of a third-quarter earnings report that shook up WALL STREET as spending on content and marketing for DISNEY’s direct-to-consumer platforms hit its projected peak of $1.5 billion in fiscal 2022. Even though the DISNEY had previously guided WALL STREET to losses of that scale, and even as DISNEY+ posted subscriber growth for the quarter, the river of red-ink still took a toll on DISNEY’s stock price. Shares fell well below the $100 mark, to $90, on NOVEMBER 9th, the day after DISNEY’s after-market earnings report.

Click here to read more.

« see more Net News