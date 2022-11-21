LaPorte

LEO LAPORTE -- with an assist from STEVE MARTIN, who called in to make the announcement -- announced that he will be retiring from broadcast radio, exiting PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE TECH GUY" after 19 years.

LAPORTE, who talked tech on KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO before national syndication and who will continue his TWiT (THIS WEEK IN TECH) streaming and podcast network, will wrap up his radio career with DECEMBER 18th's show, and NEXSTAR CW affiliate KTLA/LOS ANGELES tech reporter RICH DIMURO will take over LAPORTE's radio slot in 2023 with "RICH ON TECH."

LAPORTE will take "ASK THE TECH GUY," co-hosted by MICAH SARGENT, on line SUNDAYS 2-5p (ET) beginning JANUARY 4th.

