Top 40: Smith/Petras New #1; Taylor, Weeknd Grow 1000+ Spins; Gomez, Trainor Surge

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS take over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Unholy," up 2085 spins

* REPUBLIC has four of the top ten again this week

* NICKI MINAJ has the second highest uptrending song in the top 10 with "Super Freaky Girl," climbing 5*-4* and is +866 spins

* Red hot TAYLOR SWIFT goes 9*-6* with "Anti-Hero," +1401 spins

* THE WEEKND is at 9* with "Die For You" but up over 1000 spins at +1113

* JAX goes top 15 with "Victoria's Secret," moving 17*-15* and +350 spins

* SELENA GOMEZ surges 29*-24* with "My Mind & Me," up 1218 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR leaps 32*-26* with "Made You Look," up 1890 spins - nearly double her spin gain of a week ago

* TAYLOR SWIFT's "Lavender Haze" is up 34*-30* and rises nearly 700 spins with early airplay

* CHARLIEONAFRIDAY leaps 39*-32* with "Enough" at +475 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS debut at 38* with "SIMPLY THE BEST," featuring ANITTA and EL ALFA

Rhythmic: YG New #1; Chris Brown Runner Up; Beyonce Top 5; Tyga/Jhene/Pop Smoke, King Combs/Kodak Black Top 10

* YG takes the top spot, climbing 2*-1* with "Toxic," up 708 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is the new runner up, with a 5*-2* jump for "Under The Influence," and +484 spins*

* BEYONCE goes top 5, leaping 9*-5* with "Cuff It," up 515 spins

* TYGA enters the top 10, moving 12*-7* with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, up 608 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK hit the top 10 as well with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 11*-10* and +231 spins

* LIL TJAY is now top 15 with "Beat The Odds," up 17*-15*

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE surge 31*-17* with "Circo Loco," up 812 spins

* TY DOLLA $IGN & MUSTARD also go top 20, up 25*-18* with "My Friends," featuring LIL DURK at +389 spins

* SZA lands the top debut at 28* with "Shirt," up 516 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE debut at 34* with "Rich Flex," up 500 spins

* PEEZY debuts at 40* with "2 Millon Up," at +287 spins

Urban: King Combs x Kodak Black #1; Beyonce Top 5; Lil Tjay Top 10; Chris Brown/Wizkid, Rihanna Top 15

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK take the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 405 spins

* BEYONCE moves inside the top 5, rising 7*-4* with "Cuff It," up 522 spins

* GLORILLA moves 9*-7* and is up 557 spins with "Tomorrow 2" featuring CARDI B

* LIL TJAY hits the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Beat The Odds," up 390 spins

* CHRIS BROWN goes top 15 with "Call Me Every Day," featuring WIZKID, up 17*-13* and is +100 spins

* RIHANNA goes top 15 with "Lift Me Up," leaping 19*-15* and +321 spins

* BIG BOOGIE enters the top 20 with "Pop Out," moving 21*-17*

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE have the top debut at 22* with "Rich Flex" - up 1330 spins

* SZA debuts at 36* with "Shirt" - up 508 spins

* NLE CHOPPA enters at 39* with "Do It Again," featuring 2RARE, up 270 spins

Hot AC: Elton/Britney New #1; Taylor Top 3; Gutta/Bebe Top 10; Pink Top 15; Lil Nas X Top 20

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS leap 4*-1* with "Hold Me Closer," up 667 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 3 with "Anti-Hero," rising 5*-3* and +684 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA crack the top 10, up 11*-9* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 356 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS, who went to #1 at Top 40, move 14*-12* at Hot AC with "Unholy," up 490 spins

* PINK is top 15, up 16*-14* with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and is up 502 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Star Walkin (League Of Legends)"

* AVRIL LAVIGNE soars into the top 25, up 36*-25* with "I'm A Mess," featuring YUNGBLUD, up 327 spins

* AVA MAX has the top debut at 37* with "Million Dollar Baby"

* BEYONCE enters at 38* with "Cuff It"

* JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS enter at 40* with "(I'm Gonna) Run..."

Active Rock: Godsmack Holds Top Spot; Blink Top 5; Starset/Breaking Benjamin Top 10

* GODSMACK hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Surrender"

* BLINK-182 are now top 5, climbing 6*-5* with "EDGING," up 60 spins

* STARSET and BREAKING BENJAMIN are top 10, moving 11*-9* with "Waiting On The Sky To Change," up 115 spins

* NOTHING MORE hit the top 15, up 16*-14* with "You Don't Know What Love Means"

* THREE DAYS GRACE go top 15 as well with "I Am The Weapon," moving 18*-15* and +96 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN go top 20, up 21*-17* with "Dinosaur" - up 95 spins

* VOLBEAT also enter the top 20 with "Becoming," moving 22*-20*

* DISTURBED debut at 21* with "Bad Man" with 522 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH surge 31*-22* with "Welcome To The Circus" - up 207 spins

* ROYAL BLISS debut at 40* with "Black Rhino"

Alternative: Blink-182 Hold Top Spot; Weezer Top 5; Lovelytheband Top 10; Phoenix/Ezra Koenig Top 15

* BLINK-182 hold the top spot with "EDGING" for a 3rd week

* WEEZER go top 5, up 6*-4* with "Records," up 147 spins

* ALL TIME LOW are up 8*-7* with "Sleepwalking," up 259 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND enter the top 10, rising 11*-10* with "Sail Away," up 145 spins

* PHOENIX go top 15, climbing 21*-15* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG, up 177 spins

* WILDERADO hit the top 20, moving 23*-19* with "Surefire"

* HALF ALIVE debut at 34* with "Did I Make You Up?"

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS enter at 38* with "Overrated"

* WHOLE DAMN MESS enter at #40 with "Nothing In The World..."

Triple A: Rosa Linn #1; Phoenix/Ezra Koenig Top 3; Yeah Yeah Yeahs Top 10; Inhaler Top 15; Joe P Top 20

* ROSA LINN holds the top spot for the 5th time in six weeks with "SNAP!"

* PHOENIX goes top 3, climbing 4*-3* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS go top 10, up 11*-8* with "Burning"

* INHALER go top 15, moving 16*-14* with "These Are The Days"

* JOE P soars into the top 20, up 29*-18* with "Off My Mind," up 91 spins

* PARAMORE debut at 25* with "This Is Why"

* BACKSEAT LOVERS enter at 29* with "Growing/Dying"

* OMAR APOLLO debuts at 30* with "Evergreen"

