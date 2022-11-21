Staff Changes

Two new hosts are incoming and two are leaving COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO's CPR CLASSICAL network. Former UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FAYETTEVILLE Assistant Professor of Music and CALIFORNIA PHILHARMONIC Artistic Administrator and Liaison KABIN THOMAS joined CPR CLASSICAL on NOVEMBER 16th, and former UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA News-Talk-Classical WUNC/CHAPEL HILL, NC host PATTY PAINTER-WAKEFIELD will join the station on DECEMBER 1st. The two replace a pair of hosts who left COLORADO during the pandemic but stayed on as remote hosts, DAVID GINDER, host of "SUNRISE SERENADE" and "SING," who will exit on NOVEMBER 27th, and MARILYN COOLEY, FRIDAY and SUNDAY evening host, leaving after the holidays.

“We’re excited to welcome two new voices to our airwaves. Both KABIN and PATTY are steeped in years of classical music professionally,” said PD MONIKA VISCHER. “This brings new, fresh perspectives from seasoned pros to our team and our work.”

“We are thrilled to bring these new voices to CPR CLASSICAL listeners. But it also means we are saying goodbye to two hosts. DAVID GINDER and MARILYN COOLEY left COLORADO during the pandemic, but they have continued to provide excellent service for our audiences throughout this unprecedented time,” said SVP/Content SEAN NETHERY. “They can’t stay on remotely from out of state, because CPR hosts need to be members of the COLORADO community. We are grateful for their superb hosting and for continuing through this transition.”

CPR airs on a network of stations and translators across COLORADO based at KVOD/DENVER.

« see more Net News