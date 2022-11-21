Press (WCM), Allen, Landman (WCM) (Photo: Caity Krone)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has signed a global administration deal with singer/songwriter AMY ALLEN. ALLEN has written singles for HARRY STYLES, HALSEY, SELENA GOMEZ, LIZZO, and more, and is one of the first songwriters to be nominated for the newly established Songwriter Of The Year GRAMMY; she is also nominated for Album Of The Year for her work on LIZZO's “Special” and HARRY STYLES' “Harry's House”.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./North America RYAN PRESS said, "AMY has made a name for herself in pop music, helping to pen many of the genre’s biggest hits. Her recent GRAMMY nomination for the first-ever ‘Songwriter of the Year’ Award is a huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an incredible moment for her. We’re so proud to be on this journey together at such an exciting and pivotal time in her career."

ALLEN commented, "“I’m beyond excited to be joining the WARNER CHAPPELL family in this next chapter of my songwriting career. It’s an incredible feeling to work with creatives who push you to be better, and who wholeheartedly believe in you, so I feel especially grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary RYAN PRESS, and of course my partner in crime, GABZ LANDMAN, who has been with me from the very beginning."

