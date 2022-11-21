New Show

MEADOWLARK MEDIA and DRAFTKINGS have launched a ten-part podcast and video series on soccer, hosted by a pair of former FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP champions. "THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WITH ASHLYN AND ALI" is hosted by ASHLYN HARRIS and ALI KRIEGER, both members of the 2015 and 2019 WORLD CUP champion U.S. team and a married couple who most recently played together for GOTHAM FC.

“ALI and I couldn’t be more excited to debut ‘THE MOST IMPORTANT THING’ in coordination with DRAFTKINGS and MEADOWLARK,” said HARRIS. “We look forward to sharing honest and raw viewpoints based on our experience as players, insights on what it’s like competing on the world’s biggest stage and providing detailed player analysis that is deeper than what the fan at home sees on the screen.”

“There is so much excitement right now around the game of soccer both nationally and internationally but there is so much more that goes into the WORLD CUP than the game itself,” said KRIEGER. “The preparation, the connections between teammates, and representing your country, it’s all there. I can’t wait to share my fundamental knowledge of the game with avid and casual fans alike.”

DRAFTKINGS VP/Content STACIE MCCOLLUM added, “ASHLYN and ALI bring instant credibility to the national and global conversation around soccer. We are thrilled and honored to leverage their voices and subject matter expertise alongside our other soccer programs such as THE COOLIGANS and FÚTBOL WITH GRANT WAHL.”

