Abernethy

FOX TELEVISION STATIONS CEO JACK ABERNETHY is being honored with the GOLDEN MIKE AWARD from the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA at its fundraiser on MARCH 6th in NEW YORK. ABERNETHY has led the FOX owned station group since 2004.

“I would like to thank SCOTT HERMAN, TIM MCCARTHY, and the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Board of Directors for this prestigious GOLDEN MIKE AWARD and for their tremendous commitment to helping and supporting broadcasters in need across the country,” said ABERNETHY. “Now, more than ever, we must help those in our industry who are facing challenging times so we can continue to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial spirit and journalistic dedication of local newsrooms, which are making an immeasurable impact in their respective communities.”

“We’re proud to honor JACK for his distinguished career, and the success his leadership has brought to the FOX TELEVISION STATIONS,” said FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “A champion of local news and live events, JACK’s vision has propelled the FOX group of stations to the forefront in their markets, earning recognition across the industry.”

FOUNDATION Pres. TIM MCCARTHY said, “This is the perfect time for this announcement when we are all giving thanks and grateful for others who impact our lives. JACK is one of the most respected and admired individuals in broadcasting. We’re grateful for his support of the charitable mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, and we’re delighted to have an opportunity to recognize his many contributions to our industry.”

Find out more about the fundraiser and reserve a seat or table at (212)373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

« see more Net News