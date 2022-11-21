Munoz

Longtime "FIRST NEWS WITH JIMMY CEFALO" Exec. Producer MANNY MUNOZ has been promoted to 10a-noon (ET) co-host at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WIOD-A/MIAMI, effective JANUARY 9th. MUNOZ, whose co-host will be named after a nationwide search for a part-timer, replaces BRIAN MUDD, who continues as PD/morning host at sister News-Talk WJNO-A/WEST PALM BEACH.

“We are delighted to expand MANNY’s presence on WIOD. MANNY will now be leading his own show, Middays 10a-12n - bringing to SOUTH FLORIDA, a fresh perspective from one of their own.” said Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ. “What a great fit for the evolution of WIOD. We are grateful to BRIAN MUDD for his four and a half years with us and are certain Brian will have continued success enlightening and entertaining the PALM BEACHES.”

iHEARTMEDIA FLORIDA Region VP/News and AM Programming GRACE BLAZER said, “I’m excited for MANNY to excel with this new midday opportunity. The search is on for the perfect partner who will complement MANNY and provide great live and local content with a digital finesse for our SOUTH FLORIDA audience.”

"Born in HIALEAH, raised in KENDALL and living in SOUTHWEST BROWARD for the last 27 years, I’m excited for the opportunity to have a show focused on the issues that affect South Floridians on a daily basis,” said MUNOZ. “I can’t wait to meet my new partner so we can inform, entertain, and bring a smile to WIOD’s loyal listeners and invite new ears to join the show too.”

