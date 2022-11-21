Weekly Data

Another huge increase in instances helped iHEARTRADIO promos maintain its lead on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 14-20, with the freebies jumping from 86,466 to 118,257 this week, INDEED remained in second place as the leading paid advertiser, with PROGRESSIVE leaping back into the top 10 to take third place.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 118257 instances)

2. INDEED (#2; 50670)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#48; 46102)

4. LOWE'S (#4; 41126)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 34144)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (#5; 33368)

7. SWIFFER (#15; 30560)

8. MATTRESS FIRM (#12; 29120)

9. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#31; 28544)

10. ULTA BEAUTY (#14; 28377)

