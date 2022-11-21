URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA "ON THE PHONE WITH K.SAMONE" host and Digital Content Curator K.SAMONE has joined SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ)/BIRMINGHAM for middays. SAMONE succeeds former PD/midday personality NUYORK (JUS NIK), who is now doing afternoons at MEDIACO R&B WBLS/NEW YORK (NET NEWS 8/5).

K.SAMONE said, "I am thrilled to be a part of such a legendary station with a phenomenal team. I look forward to connecting and adapting to the BIRMINGHAM culture and community."

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic and Urban Brand-Content Leader and WBHJ PD MAURICE DEVOE added, "K.SAMONE brings great energy and experience to the 95.7 JAMZ team. We’re lucky to have her here in BIRMINGHAM."

