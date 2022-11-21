Radiothon

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA raised over $311,000 during its 52-hour radiothon last week, the 17th annual Stories of Light campaign for MAKE-A-WISH OKLAHOMA. This year's edition brought the total raised over the event's history to over $4 million.

“This event is our official kickoff to the holiday season, and we count on GREEN COUNTRY listeners to chip in and help us grant wishes—they always respond to our call for help,” said Dir./Branding and Programming LEVI MAY. “Crossing the $4 million mark to fund the wishes of local kids is an honor that makes us very proud.”

