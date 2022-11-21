Coming In April

MIRANDA LAMBERT is branching out with her first recipe book, "Y’ALL EAT YET? WELCOME TO THE PRETTY B*TCHIN’ KITCHEN!" The book, co-authored by NASHVILLE journalist HOLLY GLEASON, will be released on APRIL 25, 2023 by DEY STREET BOOKS.

According to a press release, the book "takes readers deeper into LAMBERT's life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved AIRSTREAM trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style," drawing inspiration from LAMBERT's mother and grandmother, as well as her mother's fun-loving friends. It includes 50 recipes and photos for everything from hearty meals to food for porch parties, road trips and celebratory gatherings.

Among the recipes are banana pudding, barbeque sauce, jalapeno pimento cheese, whiskey cupcakes, roasted root vegetable winter salad, a stacked enchilada bake, and something called a "coffee can campfire cobbler."

