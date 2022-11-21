Rivera (Photo: Facebook)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/AMARILLO Chief Engineer MICHAEL RIVERA has shifted to a similar role with the company's three-station cluster in EL PASO, TX, where his family still resides. The new position is effective TODAY (11/21).

RIVERA joined the AMARILLO cluster as Dir./Content in late 2020, and shifted to the engineering role in 2021, retaining his afternoon air shift at Country KATP (101.9 THE BULL) (NET NEWS 8/31/21). Prior to TOWNSQUARE, RIVERA had been PD/afternoon driver for iHEARTMEDIA Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI (BIG I 107-9)/ALBUQUERQUE.

He shared his new gig on FACEBOOK, writing, "It will be good to be home and I cant wait to see all of you again and lose the 14 hour 900 mile weekly commute! To my new found AMARILLO family, it's only goodbye for now. There are no doubts that I'll be there for projects. (I know at least two in the next few months.) You have certainly welcomed me with open arms and made me feel right at home. There are so many amazing things that we have been through together, and I am a firm believer in Team AMARILLO and the great things that you all will accomplish, and can't wait to see it."

