New #1

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, BMLG RECORDS' RILEY GREEN and their respective promotion teams for taking their collaborative single, "Half Of Me," to #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week. The song tops the chart in its 23rd week on.

The summertime anthem impacted Country radio in early JUNE. THOMAS RHETT wrote it with his father, RHETT AKINS, along with WILLIAM BUNDY and JOSH THOMPSON.

Elsewhere on the chart, last week's #1, TYLER HUBBARD's "5 Foot 9," moves to #2, JACKSON DEAN's "Don't Come Lookin'" moves from 5-3, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Fall In Love" rises 6-4, and JIMMIE ALLEN's "down home" leaps 9-5. New to the Top 10 this week is JORDAN DAVIS' "What My World Spins Around," which rises 11-9.

