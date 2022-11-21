Christmas Bash

CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WDVD/DETROIT has unveiled the line-up for BLAINE & LAUREN’S CHRISTMAS BASH, a live acoustic concert set for THURSDAY 12/15. Performing that night will be AMERICAN AUTHORS, THE BAND CAMINO and COLBIE CAILLAT.

The only way in is to win tickets on the station, with BLAINE FOWLER and LAUREN CROCKER hosting the proceedings and TOYS FOR TOTS of METRO DETROIT the event’s beneficiary. All 1,000 ticket winners are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy.

CUMULUS/DETROIT Dir. FM Programming DAVID COREY said, “I can’t wait for this night! It is going to so much fun celebrating with our morning show co-hosts, BLAINE & LAUREN, as they welcome three incredible acts to the stage. I am also excited to collect toy donations from our generous contest winners for TOYS FOR TOTS. Thank you to COLBIE, AMERICAN AUTHORS AND THE BAND CAMINO for supporting this great cause with us.”

