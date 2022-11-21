Nominations Now Open

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's (ACM) "LEVel Up: Lifting Every Voice" program is now accepting nominations and applications for next year. The deadline is NOVEBER 30th. The program is designed to elevate and drive the next generation of rising leaders in our industry.

Rising leaders are encouraged to apply (or be nominated by their peers) if they are established in the industry, willing to contribute to and able to benefit from the program, and have demonstrated a commitment and passion for making Country music accessible and welcoming to all.

The "LEVel Up" program, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum, is designed to empower participants to play a pivotal role in expanding the horizons of the industry into new audiences that transcend demographics and geography. The first year is spent learning as well as collaborating to develop a proposed plan to expand Country music’s reach into new and underrepresented audience segments. The second year is spent implementing that plan. Members of the 2023 program will have the opportunity to learn from established executives from across the music industry, and will serve as ambassadors for diversity, equity, and inclusion in Country music.

Nominations can be submitted here, or those interested in joining the program can submit their own application here. The program is funded wholly by the ACM at no cost to participants.

