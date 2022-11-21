Allen

Industry vets in ST. LOUIS, including VIPER COMMUNICATIONS CASEY VAN ALLEN (DENNIS KLAUTZER) are planning a Mega Media Social for anyone who has ever been on radio and TV in ST. LOUIS, or is currently on the air, to give gratitude and talk about the business. The event will take place at the WEST PORT SOCIAL in WEST PORT PLAZA this SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26th, from 2 to 5p (CT). It's free to get in, and donations will be accepted to benefit the ST LOUIS MEDIA HISTORY FOUNDATION, preserving ST. LOUIS media history.

