New GM, Dir. Of Sales & Dir. Of NTR Named

TIDEWATER COMMUNICATIONS/SAGA Active Rock WNOR (FM99) & Classic Rock WAFX (106.9 THE FOX)/NORFOLK, VA has announced the appointments of CAROL COMMANDER as GM, TIFFANY COBB as Dir. of Sales, and THOM SAUBER as Dir of NTR and Digital Development, effective JANUARY 2, 2023. The appointments fill the vacancy created by the promotion of GM/Market President WAYNE LELAND to SVP of Operations in SAGA’s corporate office in GROSS POINTE FARMS, MI.

COMMANDER, who joined TCI in 2011 as Director of Sales, said, "When I returned to SAGA 11 years ago, I quickly discovered I was working with one of the best teams in the market, as well as one of the best managed broadcast companies in the country. I’ve learned a great deal while working alongside WAYNE LELAND. I’m excited to continue my journey with SAGA and will continue to place the needs of our listeners, our clients, our staff, and our communities at the forefront.”

COBB, who began her radio and digital sales career eight years ago at WNOR & WAFX, said, “It’s a dream come true to take this next step with TCI. I’ve worked alongside WAYNE and CAROL for several years and have learned from the best. I look forward to putting what I’ve learned into action and to continue to serve our incredible company."

SAUBER, who has been with TCI since 2014, said “I’m thrilled to accept these new responsibilities. It’s going to be exciting to see what the future holds for our team!”

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS SVP of Operations WAYNE LELAND said, “We’re thrilled to promote CAROL as General Manager. She’s demonstrated phenomenal leadership abilities within our team and she’s eager to continue to serve our group. TIFFANY and THOM have been a huge part of our team and we are excited as they take on their new roles. The future is bright for Team TCI in NORFOLK."

« see more Net News