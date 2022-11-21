Butters

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has hired CHASE BUTTERS as its new VP/Sync. He will be based in LOS ANGELES, and will focus on ensuring high-quality sync placements for songwriters and artists in the company's publishing catalog. BUTTERS will lead a team focused on increasing and enhancing CONCORD’s sync placements in advertising, and will report to SVP/Sync BROOKE PRIMONT.

BUTTERS previously worked on commercial sync and brand partnerships projects at WARNER RECORDS, oversaw music licensing at ad agency DEUTSCH LA and ran a boutique recording studio. He's worked on global music partnership projects with major brands such as TARGET, HULU, VOLKSWAGEN and NINTENDO.

PRIMONT said, “I am very excited to have CHASE on the team. He has the knowledge and industry relationships to significantly grow our business. Our catalog continues to grow, and it is vital that we have people like CHASE who understand the complex mechanics, but also have a deep appreciation for the music, our songwriters and their legacies.”

BUTTERS added, “It is a privilege to work for CONCORD and its repertoire comprising over 600,000 copyrights. Sync not only has the capacity to generate revenue for our songwriters or their estate, but also can introduce a song to an entirely new audience. I am excited to begin this new chapter.”

