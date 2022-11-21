Connell and Farmer

SEASAC has promoted JD CONNELL to SVP/Media Licensing and JONATHAN FARMER to SVP/Licensing Operations in its NASHVILLE headquarters. Both will continue to report to President/CEO SCOTT JUNGMICHAEL in their expanded roles.

CONNELL will be responsible for leading SESAC’s high-level performance license negotiations with the broadcast and digital media industries. FARMER will oversee the operations and sales efforts of general licensing, broadcast and general licensing administration, customer service, and collections.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to expand both JD and JONATHAN’s responsibilities at SESAC," said JUNGMICHAEL. "Both JD and JONATHAN have been instrumental in driving value to our affiliates and the organization, and have demonstrated leadership in the rights management space. I have had the pleasure of working with them for over 15 years at the company, and congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

