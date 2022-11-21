Highlights From Study

CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP has pulled some of what it considers the key findings in EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study for third quarter 2022 in its weekly corporate blog post from Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, highlighting how AM/FM radio's share of ad-supported audio listening -- 74% -- is 15 times more than PANDORA's and 19 times more than SPOTIFY.

Other results noted by the post include that AM/FM streaming has hit an all-time high at 17% of persons 25-54, driven by male listeners (25%) while streaming listening among women in the demographic has been flat since 2018; and spoken word has a 41% share of AM/FM radio streaming time but only 28% of AM/FM over-the-air listening, As for podcasts, weekly reach has grown "modestly and consistently" by six percentage points over four years, going from 8.8% to 15%. And in the car, AM/FM remains dominant with 89% of ad-supported audio.

