Fresh off their fourth consecutive AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD win for Favorite Country Duo or Group (NET NEWS 11/21), WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's DAN + SHAY will host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of DECEMBER, beginning on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28th and continuing through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23rd. They will share holiday stories and more.

Fans can listen to DAN + SHAY from 10a-2p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

