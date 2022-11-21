Breeze (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran programmer/air personality CONNIE BREEZE has joined LOCAL MEDIA OF AMERICA Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO. BREEZE joins for fill-ins and part-time on air work and will start by filling in during middays for the vacationing XAVIER THE X-MAN and then, Dir./Programming R-DUB!.

BREEZE spent 15 years at BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC KOAS (OLD SCHOOL 105.7)/LAS VEGAS. Look for BREEZE to continue tracking evenings for POINT BROADCASTING Rhythmic AC KQIE (OLD SCHOOL 10.47)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNADINO.

