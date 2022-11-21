Seller

A conservative listener's objection to TELEVISAUNIVISION's sale of 18 radio stations in 10 markets to STEPHANIE VALENCIA and JESS MORALES ROCKETTO's LATINO MEDIA NETWORK for $60 million has been dismissed by the FCC and approval of the sale has been granted, clearing the way for the deal to close. Dr. PEDRO ROIG filed the Petition to Deny on AUGUST 11th, asserting that the deal's inclusion of a provision for LMAs to UNIVISION after closing and requirements to negotiate programming carriage agreements violate the FCC's Reversionary Interest Rule.

The Commission ruled that the petition was procedurally defective since he did not provide an affidavit supporting the allegations; addressing the filing as an informal objection, the Commission said that the filing failed to establish a prima facie violation.

The deal has been controversial among conservative interests because of the deal's backing by liberal investor GEORGE SOROS and that one of the stations being sold, Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI)/MIAMI, has long been a powerful right-wing voice in the Cuban exile community in SOUTH FLORIDA; some of RADIO MAMBI's hosts have exited to join the newly-launched AMERICANO MEDIA Spanish News-Talk RADIO LIBRE 790/MIAMI.

The stations being sold are WAQI; Spanish Sports WADO-A/NEW YORK; Spanish News-Talk KTNQ-A/LOS ANGELES; Spanish News-Talk-Sports WQBA-A/MIAMI; Spanish Sports KLAT-A (TUDN RADIO HOUSTON)/HOUSTON, Spanish Sports WRTO-A/CHICAGO; Spanish Sports KFLC-A (TUDN RADIO DALLAS 1270) and Regional Mexican KFZO (ZONA MX 99.1)/DALLAS; Tejano KXTN-A/SAN ANTONIO; Spanish Oldies KBTQ (RECUERDO 96.1), Spanish Sports KGBT-A (TUDN RADIO MCALLEN 1530 AM), and Regional Mexican KGBT-F (LA JEFA 98.5)/HARLINGEN-MCALLEN; Regional Mexican KLLE (ZONA MX 107.9), Regional Mexican KOND (LA JEFA 107.5), and Spanish AC KRDA (AMOR 92.1)/FRESNO; and Regional Mexican KISF-KLSQ-A (ZONA MX 103.5) and Spanish Hits KRGT (LATINO MIX 99.3)/LAS VEGAS.

