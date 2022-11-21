Bones

USA NETWORK’s summer reality competition series, SNAKE IN THE GRASS, hosted by national radio and television personality BOBBY BONES, is available on PEACOCK as of TODAY (11/21). First premiering on USA NETWORK in AUGUST (NET NEWS 5/16), fans can now stream the show on demand.

Each episode of the series features four players who are dropped into the wild in COSTA RICA for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the four individuals compete in tough mental and physical challenges while trying to figure out which one of them is "the Snake," the player who is secretly sabotaging everyone else along the way. Episodes can be viewed here.

