BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP National Content and Dir. DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “SCOTT SHEPARD was always a happy, positive guy around the radio station, writer and producer of our Public Affairs programming for WRIF and WCSX and host of our Sunday morning show, “Overeasy” on CSX. He will be missed by all of us here.”

