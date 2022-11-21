The deaths of celebrated movie and TV characters take center stage on LIONSGATE SOUND's latest podcast, “PLAYING DEAD.”

Actor MICHAEL NATHANSON (whose own character met an untimely end in the first season of "THE PUNISHER") hosts the new series, which will debut NOVEMBER 29th with guests including SHANNON PURSER ("Barb" on "STRANGER THINGS," whose first-season fate became the subject of much fan speculation), DANTE BASCO (Lost Boy "Rufio" in "HOOK"), AMANDA WYSS ("Tina," the first character to have a Freddy Krueger nightmare and death in the "NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET" franchise), DAVID DASTMALCHIAN ("Polka-Dot Man" in JAMES GUNN's "THE SUICIDE SQUAD"), BEN BARNES (whose "Billy Barnes" killed NATHANSON's character on "THE PUNISHER"), and more.

