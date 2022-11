Jesse, Amanda, Gordo

RADIO FM MEDIA Hot AC KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO, ND’s wake up crew “JESSE & AMANDA with (Producer) GORDO” have captured an amazing 21st “Best of the Best” award in just 9 years.

Led by PD JESSE JAMES, the latest recognition comes from local paper, THE FARGO FORUM, with JAMES saying, “It’s truly an honor.”

