Miley & Dolly (Photo: Vijat Mohindra / NBC)

NBC has announced a second iteration of “MILEY’s NEW YEAR'S EVE Party,” hosted by MILEY CYRUS, who will be joined by co-host and recent ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee DOLLY PARTON, who is also CYRUS' godmother.

The show will be executive-produced by “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” creator and Executive Producer LORNE MICHAELS, and will feature musical performances and special guests to be announced. It will air live on NBC from MIAMI on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31st from 10:30p-12:30a (ET/PT), and will also stream live on PEACOCK.

NBCUNIVERSAL TELEVISION & STREAMING EVP Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News JEN NEAL commented, “The inaugural ‘MILEY’s NEW YEAR'S EVE Party’ was an unqualified success, and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Last year’s show was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards), and delivered NBC’s best NYE viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

