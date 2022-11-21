Wallen (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN and his promotion team for once again landing the most added single at Country Radio this week with "Thought You Should Know." The song picks up an additional 25 stations this week, taking its total to date to 146 MEDIABASE stations on board. The single, which went for adds earlier this month, was also most added in its debut week two weeks ago, launching with 82 first-week stations.

The deeply personal song was penned by WALLEN (alongside so-writers MIRANDA LAMBERT and NICOLLE GALYON) as a message to his mother, assuring her, “I thought you should know / That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me / Must've finally made their way on through.” He released the song on MOTHER'S DAY weekend in MAY, writing on social media at the time, “This one’s for you, mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did.”

