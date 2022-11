Covering Thursday Event

MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING AC WATD/MARSHFIELD, MA will be broadcasting live coverage of the UNITED AMERICAN INDIANS OF NEW ENGLAND's 53rd annual “National Day of Mourning” on THURSDAY (11/24). WATD owner ED PERRY will be on site to cover the event.

The event is held at COLE'S HILL, above PLYMOUTH ROCK in PLYMOUTH, MA.

