New Funding

Music funding platform BEATBREAD is getting a $100 million investment from VARIANT INVESTMENTS. BEATBREAD offers artists and labels financial advances against existing and future catalog, and says in a press release that it will use the new funding "to offer multi-million dollar deals to some of the world’s biggest artists, while continuing to fund developing artists in earlier stages of their careers."

“Our initial artist fund powered more than five hundred advances to artists and independent labels, keeping ownership in the hands of artists and creators,” said CEO PETER SINCLAIR “Now we’re scaling our capital sources to fund the next 1000 deals, and expanding the size of our advances in the process. Major label deals are no longer the only option for artists seeking to fund their careers. Our mission is to empower artists and independent labels with better economic terms and the freedom to choose their own partners and maintain creative control.”

SINCLAIR added, “With the combined power of BEATBREAD’s own institutional funding and our investor network, BEATBREAD is a truly viable funding alternative for a full range of working artists today, ranging from musicians outside the top 100,000 in the world, through to top 10 artists who are in active talks with major labels.”

« see more Net News