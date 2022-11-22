And The Winners Are...

The SOCAN FOUNDATION has announced the winners of its 5th annual SOCAN FOUNDATION AWARDS FOR YOUNG CANADIAN SONGWRITERS. The five cash prizes of C$5,000 have been awarded to ANNA JOHNSON ("Boys on Bikes," Pop); AVIV ("Drowning in the Culture." Indie Pop); AVRIL JENSEN ("van gogh," Pop); DANIE ("Summer," Soul/Jazz); and VELOURS VELOURS ("Tournesol," Country-Rock). $1,000 Honourable Mention prize winners were DEEDEE AUSTIN ("Buried Truth," Pop); BRIGHID FRY ("In the Grass," Singer-Songwriter); ALLEGRA JORDYN ("Technicolour," Pop); FIN MCDOWELL ("Losing Game," Folk); and MIA KELLY ("Garden Through The War", Alternative Indie-Folk).

"We are pleased to be able to acknowledge and celebrate the next generation of Canadian songwriters and provide them with financial support at a critical time in their careers," said SOCAN FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. CHARLIE WALL-ANDREWS. "We thank the committed and generous support of the YOUNG CANADIAN SONGWRITER AWARDS founding partner, SIRIUSXM CANADA, as our partnership allows us to celebrate the most prominent emerging songwriters across CANADA."

