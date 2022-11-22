Kaye

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE host MARK KAYE, also heard on CMG's News-Talk WHIO-F/DAYTON, WDBO-A-W297BB/ORLANDO, KRMG-A-F/TULSA, and WGAU-A-W254CJ/ATHENS, GA, is devoting his show TOMORROW (11/23) to chronicling what he terms the top 40 political gaffes of the last year in a "Thanks-GAFFE-ing Countdown."

KAYE said, "Back when I was hosting Top 40 morning shows we always ended the year with a music countdown special. People love those. I love them too! But, we don't play music, we mostly just play gaffes. So, I decided to create a THANKSGIVING special where we countdown the top 40 gaffes of the past year. It was pretty easy to put together."

