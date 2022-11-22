Flipped 12/22

SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WSAE (106.9 HOME.FM)/SPRING ARBOR, MI went to a seasonal all-CHRISTMAS format TODAY (11/22). The station is also the official CHRISTMAS music station of "NITE LITES," MICHIGAN’s largest drive-through CHRISTMAS lights display, and the official CHRISTMAS music station of downtown JACKSON, MI, which features HOME.FM being played throughout the downtown area.



PD GLENN GOODWIN said, “We're happy to bring the joy of CHRISTMAS music to South Central MICHIGAN with 100% CHRISTMAS Music through (12/31). CHRISTMAS is the happiest time of year to most, and we want to help everyone feel the joy of this special season."

« see more Net News