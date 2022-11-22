Tuesday Broadcast

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES will air a special remote broadcast on NOVEMBER 29th ("GIVING TUESDAY") for its 12th annual PASTATHON, benefiting the CATERINA'S CLUB charity feeding children in need.

The show, airing 6-10p (PT) from the ANAHEIM WHITE HOUSE restaurant, will be hosted by TIM CONWAY JR. with promotion all week from BILL HANDEL, JENNIFER JONES LEE, GARY HOFFMANN, SHANNON FARREN, MO KELLY, DEAN SHARP, NEIL SAAVEDRA, and WENDY WALSHto drive donations of pasta, sauce, and cash. The yearly event has collected 700,000 pounds of pasta and sauce and over $4.6 million for CATERINA'S CLUB, the charity launched by ORANGE COUNTY restauranteur CHEF BRUNO SERATO.

“As we embark upon our 12th annual KFI PASTATHON we know the need is bigger than ever but so are the hearts of our listeners and partners,” said PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI. “Because of the incredible generosity of our listeners and partners like BARILLA, SMART & FINAL and WENDY'S, CHEF BRUNO is feeding over 25,000 kids every week, and not only that, but he is also helping to break the cycle of poverty. Our goal this year is to once again raise over a million dollars to help CHEF BRUNO continue his mission.”

