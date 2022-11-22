-
For KING + COUNTRY Starring On CMT's Crossroads Christmas
by Todd Stach
November 23, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CMT's holiday episode of “CMT CROSSROADS” will star multi-GRAMMY AWARD-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY.
“CMT CROSSROADS CHRISTMAS: for KING + COUNTRY & Friends” features fellow artists BRELAND, CHRISSY METZ, NATALIE GRANT and REBECCA ST. JAMES performing CHRISTMAS classics.
The one-hour episode premieres on MONDAY, DECEMBER 12th at 10p (ET). Encores are scheduled for DECEMBER 12th at 11p; DECEMBER 18th at 11p; and on CHRISTMAS Eve at 7p.
Check out the promo here.