for KING + COUNTRY

CMT's holiday episode of “CMT CROSSROADS” will star multi-GRAMMY AWARD-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY.

“CMT CROSSROADS CHRISTMAS: for KING + COUNTRY & Friends” features fellow artists BRELAND, CHRISSY METZ, NATALIE GRANT and REBECCA ST. JAMES performing CHRISTMAS classics.



The one-hour episode premieres on MONDAY, DECEMBER 12th at 10p (ET). Encores are scheduled for DECEMBER 12th at 11p; DECEMBER 18th at 11p; and on CHRISTMAS Eve at 7p.



Check out the promo here.

