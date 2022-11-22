-
KQIE (Old School 104.7)/Riverside Host And Veteran L.A. Air Talent Josefa Salinas Has Died
by Pete Jones
November 23, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
POINT BROADCASTING Rhythmic AC KQIE (OLD SCHOOL 104.7)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNADINO air personality JOSEFA SALINAS has died at the age of 53. SALINAS was a veteran LOS ANGELES-area air personality, having worked at KPWR (POWER 106) and then KHHT (HOT 92.3).
SALINAS also served as a LOS ANGELES Commissioner, appointed by LOS ANGELES Mayor ERIC GARCETTI.
SALINAS was the ex-wife of the late rapper, COOLIO. They were married for four years, although reported to have been a couple for 10 years prior to getting married in 1996.
KQIE posted a memorial message on their site.