Subject Of Senate Hearing

U.S. SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), the Chairwoman of the SENATE JUDICIARY SUBCOMMITTEE ON COMPETITION POLICY, ANTITRUST, & CONSUMER RIGHTS, and SENATOR MIKE LEE (R-UT), the Committee’s Ranking Member, announced they will hold a hearing to examine what they believe to be the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. The hearing comes after reports of significant service failures and delays on TICKETMASTER’s website that left fans unable to purchase TAYLOR SWIFT concert tickets (NET NEWS 11/17).

KLOBUCHAR said, “Last week, the competition problem in ticketing markets was made painfully obvious when TICKETMASTER’s website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase concert tickets. The high fees, site disruptions and cancellations that customers experienced shows how TICKETMASTER’s dominant market position means the company does not face any pressure to continually innovate and improve. That’s why we will hold a hearing on how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industry harms customers and artists alike. When there is no competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”

LEE said, “American consumers deserve the benefit of competition in every market, from grocery chains to concert venues. I look forward to exercising our Subcommittee’s oversight authority to ensure that anticompetitive mergers and exclusionary conduct are not crippling an entertainment industry already struggling to recover from pandemic lockdowns.”

The Attorneys General of TENNESSEE and NORTH CAROLINA are also looking into TICKETMASTER following complaints by TAYLOR SWIFT fans over their experiences trying to buy concert tickets for her upcoming shows.

The day of the hearing and list of witnesses will be announced at a later date.

