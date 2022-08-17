DePetro

Prosecutors have dropped trespassing charges filed against BOUCHARD BROADCASTING News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI host JOHN DEPETRO in AUGUST.

DEPETRO was arrested for trespassing on AUGUST 16th (NET NEWS 8/17) while streaming a FACEBOOK LIVE video outside a home connected to the case of a missing woman in WARWICK, RI. DEPETRO has been investigating the disappearance of CHARLOTTE LESTER, missing since MAY. CBS affiliate WPRI-TV/PROVIDENCE reports that the charges against DEPETRO were dropped at a court hearing on MONDAY (11/21), while assault charges against the man who lives at the house, MARK PERKINS, are still pending; PERKINS allegedly attacked DEPETRO with a lawnmower during a live stream (NET NEWS 8/18).

« see more Net News