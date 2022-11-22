Charese Fruge, Nikki Vivas

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with NIKKI VIVAS, AUDACY Hot AC KZPT (99.7 THE POINT)/KANSAS CITY’s Music Director and co-host of the ‘PONCH & NIKKI’ morning show.

What would VIVAS say to next gen women broadcasters? “Be bold, be yourself and set boundaries. Too many times, women keep quiet and make themselves smaller to make other people feel comfortable. Shatter that glass ceiling, babes!”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about NIKKI VIVAS. Read her story here.

« see more Net News