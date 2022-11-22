Harvey

For the 13th year, “THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW” and PREMIERE NETWORKS are giving away thousands of turkeys as part of the shows annual "TURKEY GIVE." More than 6,000 turkeys have been provided to affiliates nationwide to help those less fortunate celebrate the THANKSGIVING holiday.

Since the initiative was launched in 2009, more than 100,000 turkeys have been given to those in need. Follow #SHMSTurkeyGive to see photos and videos from participating stations.

HARVEY said, “It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us here at THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW to help those in need,” said Harvey during a recent broadcast. “Happy THANKSGIVING and may God bless you all this holiday season.”

(R-L) iHeartMedia R&B WMXD (Mix 92.3)/Detroit PM Drive's The Bushman (center) with local turkey recipients. And Howard University R&B WHUR/Washington DC listeners get a turkey and fixings.

