Cruise To The Edge

MARILLION, STEVE HACKETT, FLYING COLORS and QUEENSRYCHE are among the acts for "CRUISE TO THE EDGE," which returns MARCH 8th-13th, 2024 aboard NORWEGIAN PEARL, visiting OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA and GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN. The voyage will also feature prog-metal group SYMPHONY X, plus ADRIAN BELEW, MARTIN BARRE, THE FLOWER KINGS, HAKEN, PROTOCOL, PFM, AIRBAG, BARAKA, KLONE, WISHBONE ASH, GRYPHON, LONELY ROBOT and CLAUDIO SIMONETTI's GOBLIN, with more artists to be announced.

Marking its eighth voyage, the five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise is set to sail out of MIAMI, FL. Official cruise hosts JON KIRKMAN and ROIE AVIN will be moderating Q&A’s and activities.

The public on-sale just kicked off (11/21), with cabins starting at $1,397.00 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit CruiseToTheEdge.com.

This year’s cruise will once again feature the CTTE LATE NIGHT LIVE, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: LATE NIGHT LIVE PRO JAM (guests are invited to play with a headline act), ARTIST'S CHOICE (featuring fans and prog legends performing together), THE MAIN EVENT (where guests can shine with fellow LATE NIGHT LIVE musicians), and OVERTIME JAM (where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam).

Norwegian Pearl

