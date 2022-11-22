Caring Is Sharing

FRONTIER MEDIA JUNEAU, AK radio stations held their 26th CARING IS SHARING food drive to benefit the SOUTHEAST ALASKA FOOD BANK. Country KTKU, Classic Hits KXXJ, Hot AC KSUP, AC KINY, News Talk KJNO and Sports THE HAWK all went live from 8a-6p on SATURDAY (11/19).

Director Of Programming CHUCK GEIGER tells us: “We made history this year, raising 32,500 pounds of non-perishable food, up from 22,200 pounds last year. We focused the entire daylong broadcast from FOODLAND and SUPERBEAR IGA on the needs of the food bank and the community. Our team is over the top with joy on how they helped change people’s lives.”

CEO/President RICHARD BURNS added, "Think about it like this, we raised a pound of food for every person in JUNEAU. I told the team before the event the aim is to stock the shelves of the food bank MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. An amazing team effort."

« see more Net News